Open Predict Token (OPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $724.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $706,257.82 and $724.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

