OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading Down 6.4%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 1,918,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,558,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

OPGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get OpGen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.