Oppenheimer Comments on Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $514.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

