Oppenheimer Comments on Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

