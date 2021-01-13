Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

