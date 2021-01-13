Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

KKR opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.