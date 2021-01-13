Oppenheimer Weighs in on Baxter International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

Shares of BAX opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

