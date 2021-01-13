Oraichain Token Price Reaches $21.25 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $9.57 million and $564,130.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token token can currently be bought for $21.25 or 0.00056714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00239234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.48 or 0.86261625 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

