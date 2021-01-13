Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.51 ($15.89).

ORA stock opened at €10.01 ($11.77) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.91. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

