Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Trading Down 7%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.13. 11,618,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 12,256,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.