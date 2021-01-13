Orchid 1-Day Volume Tops $11.51 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $98.24 million and $11.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

