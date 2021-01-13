OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

OGI traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,296. The company has a market cap of C$482.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.73. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

