OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 153.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

OGI stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.