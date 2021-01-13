Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of positive EPS for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.6-106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.84 million.Organogenesis also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ORGO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 312,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.