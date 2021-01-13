Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $7.03 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 564.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $698.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00111255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00261013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00063609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062253 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

