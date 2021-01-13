Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 570.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.09 million and $8,161.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00060120 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

