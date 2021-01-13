Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,302,335 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

