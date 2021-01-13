Origin Sport Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $589,357.80 and approximately $748,980.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00062167 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.