OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the December 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.45.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OriginClear had a net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

