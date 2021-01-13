Origo Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Origo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $585,520.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

