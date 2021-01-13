Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,008.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

