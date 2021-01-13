Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New $7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLA. Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,786. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

