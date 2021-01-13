Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Cut to “Hold” at SEB Equities

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. 119,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,233. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.