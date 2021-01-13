Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equity Research

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SEB Equities cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,233. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

