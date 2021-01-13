OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 988,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 121.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 261,642 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $843.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.