Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in December

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ORVMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
