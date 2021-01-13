OSA Token (OSA) Market Capitalization Tops $62,319.64

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OSA Token has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. OSA Token has a total market cap of $62,319.64 and $2,228.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Buying and Selling OSA Token

