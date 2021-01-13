OSA Token (OSA) Reaches Market Cap of $62,200.92

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OSA Token has a market cap of $62,200.92 and approximately $1,872.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OSA Token has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00411309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.75 or 0.04222667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

