Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.47.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $105,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $96.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

