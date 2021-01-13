OST (OST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $873,485.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $873,485.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

