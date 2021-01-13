OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Shares Up 3.8%

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 145,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 136,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.28.

About OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ)

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

