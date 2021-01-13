Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 3,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

