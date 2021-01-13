Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 9.5%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 1,934,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,165,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,511,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

