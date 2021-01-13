Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stake Decreased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,829 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 23.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Owl Rock Capital worth $62,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,952. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

