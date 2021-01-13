OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $148.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 256.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052831 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001642 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1,035.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002640 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

