Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after buying an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 66,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

