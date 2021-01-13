Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 400 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist dropped their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

