Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 400 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
