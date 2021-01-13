Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 884286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$54.00 target price on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 152.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

