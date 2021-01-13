Pantos Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $7,501.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,859,225 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.