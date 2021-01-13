PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.30

PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 192.80 ($2.52), with a volume of 23433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.80 ($2.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.63.

About PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

