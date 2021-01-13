Paparazzi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $151,636.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $40,835.31 and $151,636.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 126.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

