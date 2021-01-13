Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 233514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on POU shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$783.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

