Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.25 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.29 or 0.00027714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00060130 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058601 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

