Parkgene Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 150.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $589,521.73 and $61.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

