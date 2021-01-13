ParkinGo 1-Day Volume Tops $35,349.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $364,583.48 and approximately $35,349.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.23 or 0.99548357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013108 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047500 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

