ParkinGo Trading 103.5% Higher This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 146.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $785,999.30 and approximately $76,925.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 103.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.11 or 0.99957713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

