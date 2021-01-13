Parkside Investments LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

