Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 322.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $387,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 293,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.