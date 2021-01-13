Parkside Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.