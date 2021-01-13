Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,758.08. 38,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,770.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,611.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

